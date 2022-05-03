GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a new look and a new name but the same commitment to quality and its customers.

5th Street Hardware, formerly Winslow’s, is looking to please old and new customers. The revamped business, which is now open, is also hoping a new-look menu will also catch the eye of customers.

5th Street Hardware’s Kelly Hammonds, the head chef, and Adam Guillemette, business manager, described the restaurant’s layout, the changes to the menu and the upcoming items coming along with the work done to the building in preparation for its opening.

View the video to find out more.