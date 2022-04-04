GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Don’t worry, you’re not the only one holding out to do your taxes.

A new report shows that nearly a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes. Also, more than half of Americans (56%) don’t know the deadline falls on a different day this year, April 18 instead of the traditional April 15.

While the report also shows that Millennials are more than likely to procrastinate, they are expected to have the largest refunds this year.

North Carolina is in the top 20 for procrastinators by state but Charlotte is number 10 for biggest tax procrastination by city out of the 30 biggest cities.

Other stats of the report mention:

States with the biggest tax procrastinators: Nevada, Hawaii, Georgia

32% procrastinate because they don’t think they will get a refund and 25% say the process is too complicated/stressful

Nearly a quarter will receive a smaller refund this year compared to 2021

To find out more about tax procrastinators, click here.