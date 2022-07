GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to taste some Indian Asian cuisine at a new restaurant in Greenville.

Located on 1904 West Arlington Blvd, Greenville’s new restaurant, Momo & Curry, looks to serve something different in Eastern North Carolina, especially since there are not many restaurants with this kind of cuisine to enjoy.













Momo & Curry’s Santosh Sharma spoke about what type of food they will be serving, their favorite item on the menu and much more.

View the video to find out more.