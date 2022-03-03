WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — In Winterville, as the slogan goes, they have the meats.

Meating Grounds Cafe has opened in Winterville. After running a food truck for some time, the owners of Prevail Food Truck said they were looking to establish their first brick-and-motor store. It’s located at 4810 Old Tar Road in Winterville.

WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with Matt Cole, Shaina Cole and Eric Pooley, owners of Meating Grounds Cafe, about what it takes to run a new business, what’s it like running a food truck and a physical location and what does their menu have to offer.

View the video above for more information.