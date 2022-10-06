GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can’t get enough.

Q-Sushi, located on South Memorial Drive, has a menu full of food for everyone. They have a lot of sushi choices and appetizers such as crab rangoon, Takoyaki (fried octopus!), Edamame and more. They also have steak or chicken hibachi that comes with fried rice and vegetables.

Daniel Wu, owner of Q-Sushi, says anyone can come in as they have a huge menu with something for everyone. They offer french fries, sweet potato fries and chicken nuggets for those who don’t like sushi or hibachi.

(Ryan Harper, WNCT photo)

Wu also said he wants people that come in to eat to feel like they are at home and can eat whatever they enjoy. Click the video above to see more.