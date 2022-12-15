NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Siri Warasitthinon decided to open Kuma Sushi Bar in New Bern just around the corner from her other restaurant, Angel Thai.

“We got an opportunity to come to downtown, so I think its a really great location. We’re just really excited to open. It turned out really well,” said Warasitthinon.

She decided to name the restaurant after one of New Bern’s symbols: the bear.

“I just searched on Google, ‘what would be a good name for the town of New Bern.’ You know, bear is a symbol, so I searched ‘Okay, what is bear in Japanese,’ and its Kuma,” said Warasitthinon. “It’s short and simple.”

View the video to learn more about Kuma Sushi Bar.