WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Warm coffee will wake up anyone in the morning. There’s a new business in the Winterville area that wants to help you with that, too.

Grounded is a new coffee shop now open at 650 E. Fire Tower Rd., Suite D in Winterville. WNCT’s Ryan Harper spoke with the business owner, Gary Ceres, about his new eatery. In the video, Ceres talks about the creation of Grounded, the upcoming menu and much more.

