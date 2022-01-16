New year, healthier you with Sumptuous Vegan!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meet Nola Ro, a vegan culinary artist and Mompreneur!

Her vegan food journey goal is to avoid animal products in her diet and share the wealth of knowledge she acquires. She believes wisdom has a bigger purpose when it is shared with others.

Nola has been in the restaurant business for 18 years but attended the Culinary Academy of Long Island to strengthen her food business knowledge, graduating in 2015. She enjoys cooking for family and friends because she loves seeing how food brings people together and makes them happy.

The mission of Nola’s company, Sumptuous Vegan, is to provide information, tips, products and services that support people interested in transitioning to a vegan/plant-based diet.

For more information on how you can become a healthier you in this new year be sure to check out Sumptuous Vegan to find out how!