ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) — Since the Rocky Mount chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace opened in 2019, members and volunteers have been working through the organization to ensure that local children have comfortable beds to sleep in. They delivered their 800th bed to a child in need this week.

Each bed is handmade by volunteers and delivered to homes that need them. Each child also receives a mattress, sheets, comforter and a pillow.

Chapter Co-President Michael Sohn said that there has been a steady stream of applications for children’s beds in Nash County and Edgecombe County.

“It’s a national organization, but it is so strong here in the Nash and Edgecombe counties,” said Sohn. “We kind of believe that we are the hands and feet of Christ and we bring the gospel to the people instead of them bringing it to us.”

The motto of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”

“The way I look at it and the way our core team looks at it is, if we have the beds, we gotta deliver them. If we have the inventory, we gotta get it out the door,” said Sohn.

