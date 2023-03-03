GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — This Monday, it’s Oreo’s birthday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Greenville will be celebrating by giving away 111 of its bundtlet cakes. The giveaway starts at 1:11 p.m. on Monday and will continue until all 111 are given out.

Which likely won’t take long, so get there early.

“It’s the first time in the history of Nothing Bundt Cakes that we’ve partnered with an actual well-known brand,” said Nothing Bundt Cake Greenville owner Craig Marshall. “As a celebration of that partnership, we decided to help them celebrate their birthday by giving away 111 Oreo bundlets.”

