Nursing homes keeping residents safe, entertained amongst COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Nursing homes are going above and beyond the call of duty amongst COVID-19.

These assisted living homes already do all they can to make residents feel at home and cared for.

With all that is going on with the pandemic, they have really stepped it up.

“It’s very important to maintain activities for these residents because they are so isolated, so to keep them active we are doing lots of things on our CT T.V. which is our in house television channel, we’ve videotaped our wellness coordinator doing different exercises and stretch classes and yoga so the residence can continue to exercise” —Elizabeth Jenkins Director of Marketing at Cypress Glen Retirement Community

One resident, Mrs. Rosa S. Oden, even celebrated her 103 birthday last Friday.

“What they did for my mother, the staff took time to take her to their activity room and the young ladies there, dressed my mother up, put the blanket on her we made, blew some balloons up, and they gave her a little primitive birthday celebration” —Avron Oden, Rosa’s son

Even though the family could not be with Rosa on her special day due to COVID regulations, her son says he couldn’t be more grateful for the workers going out of their way to make her 103rd year something to remember.

“I’ve always tried to thank them because they don’t make a lot of money. Lets be realistic, they don’t get paid a lot for what they do. And to care for someones mother, sister, father, brother, it’s, it’s pretty heavy man. You are putting your trust, your families trust…It’s almost like a day care for older people”—Avron Oden

Nursing homes are coming up will tons of creative and fun ideas to keep residents active and entertained while maintaining safe practices.

Activities like crossword puzzles, candy striper carts with fun treats, music therapy, ice cream socials, and a guest favorite – – FaceTiming with loved ones on the outside.

Please continue to thank and cheer on our health workers and essential personnel as they work through this time.