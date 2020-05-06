Online Originals: OCS announces virtual graduation to honor Class of 2020, sparks controversy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to the extension of school facility closures through the end of the current academic year, Onslow County Schools has announced several changes.

As a district, OCS will be moving forward with a two-part plan to honor the Class of 2020.

The first part of the plan includes a virtual portion that will give each student a chance to be recognized, and honor the school’s valedictorian, salutatorian, and others who would normally participate in a live graduation event.

These ceremonies will be recorded and broadcast on the district’s YouTube channels at the time the original ceremony would have occurred.

Families will be able to join in a shared graduation experience and loved ones who are not able to be here due to travel restrictions, health concerns, or military deployment will be able to view the graduation ceremony.

For the second part of the plan, principals at each of our high schools will be working with their staff on school-based graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020.

These events are still in the planning stages but will allow our graduates the opportunity to receive their diplomas and other graduation recognitions.

All school-based graduation celebrations will involve coordination with staff, students, family, and community to ensure they follow appropriate social distancing guidelines and adhere to limitations on the size of gatherings in place at the time.

More details will be coming in the days and weeks ahead as schools continue to put together their plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 and adapt to orders from Governor Cooper and state health officials.

PREVIOUS:

Beginning May 11, parents in Onslow County will have the opportunity to complete kindergarten registration online.

OCS is working with Scribbles Software to offer the ScribEnroll online enrollment solution.

The addition of the ScribEnroll platform allows parents to conveniently complete kindergarten enrollment and schools can more easily manage processes and documentation while tracking and reporting on trends in real-time.

The registration site will be housed on the OCS district website at www.onslow.k12.nc.us and any child domiciled in Onslow County who will reach age five on or before August 31, 2020, is eligible for kindergarten.

As part of the kindergarten registration process, parents will need to submit digital copies (scans or pictures) of the following with their registration:

• Proof of birth date (birth certificate)

• Proof of domicile such as a current (within 30 days) electric or water bill showing the parent/guardian name and address

• Copy of the parent/guardian photo ID

Immunization records and the North Carolina Health Assessment will be required prior to the student’s first day but may also be uploaded with the enrollment packet.

OCS will continue to provide remote learning opportunities through June 9, the end of the school year.

However, remote instruction will transition from core instruction to supplemental instruction beginning June 1, 2020.

Supplemental instruction includes extension, enrichment, review, and/or remediation activities which allow students to continue learning independently of a district-issued device.

Supplemental instruction and activities will be provided for all students and be posted on each school’s website by May 27.

Printed copies will be made available upon parent request.