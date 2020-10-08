Online Originals: OCS to expand WiFi access for students across the area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools has made free WiFi access available on certain campuses for students who may not have reliable internet access at home.

This service is currently available at eight OCS sites from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.

Sites where WiFi access is now available:

Blue Creek Elementary School

Dixon High School

Jacksonville Commons Middle School

Jacksonville High School

OCS Central Office

Richlands High School

Swansboro Middle School

White Oak High School

WiFi Access Coming Soon:

Bell Fork Elementary School

Clyde Erwin Elementary School

Morton Elementary School

Northwoods Park Middle School

Thompson Early Childhood Center

Another option for families in need of reliable internet access is filling out a request form to receive a MiFi hotspot device.

These devices issued to students are provided through a grant from Sprint/T-Mobile.

You can read more about these programs and get a list of WiFi access areas here.