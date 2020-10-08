Online Originals: OCS to expand WiFi access for students across the area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools has made free WiFi access available on certain campuses for students who may not have reliable internet access at home.
This service is currently available at eight OCS sites from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. on weekends.
Sites where WiFi access is now available:
- Blue Creek Elementary School
- Dixon High School
- Jacksonville Commons Middle School
- Jacksonville High School
- OCS Central Office
- Richlands High School
- Swansboro Middle School
- White Oak High School
WiFi Access Coming Soon:
- Bell Fork Elementary School
- Clyde Erwin Elementary School
- Morton Elementary School
- Northwoods Park Middle School
- Thompson Early Childhood Center
Another option for families in need of reliable internet access is filling out a request form to receive a MiFi hotspot device.
These devices issued to students are provided through a grant from Sprint/T-Mobile.
You can read more about these programs and get a list of WiFi access areas here.