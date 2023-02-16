WILLIAMSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Old Ford Fire Department Rodeo, held at the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center in Williamston, has sold out each show scheduled for this Friday through Sunday.

All of the proceeds from rodeo ticket sales are being used to support the Old Ford Fire Department.

“The proceeds raised for this go to the fire department … for our operation expenses, to replace apparatus and to maintain equipment,” said Old Ford Fire Department Assistant Chief Johnny Williams. “Everything is expensive and we get county tax funds, but it’s not enough to keep the doors open.”

The rodeo plays a key role in providing financial stability to the fire department during the year.

“If it wasn’t for this event, we’d have to do a whole bunch of other little fundraisers here and there just to make ends meet,” said Williams.

Click the above video to find out more.