Online Original: Another Martin County water issue

MARTIN COUNTY (WNCT) Residents in Martin County are again asking questions about their water. This time, the issues trickle from Jamesville.

Earlier this week, Nine On Your Side reported about a Williamston resident who had concerns about two pollutants that may be in the Roanoke River. Richard Clayton, a retired public health official, brought concerns to the Martin County Water and Sewer Authority back in 2013. Martin County Manager David Bone addressed Clayton’s concerns and stated that Martin County water is tested daily and meets regulation standards.

Now, the town of Jamesville is wanting answers about their water.

Kimberly Biggs has brought complaints to Jamesville Town Council since 2016. The water from her tap is brown, and she’s concerned it’s unsafe to drink. The town of Jamesville sources it’s water from a well, and Martin County is not responsible for regulating the town’s water.

The town of Jamesville released a statement addressing her and her neighbors concerns.

The town of Jamesville publishes this letter to address water concerns

Biggs asked about her water quality. An official from the Division of Water Resources referred her to the Annual Water Quality Report. The results show high levels of rust. Town officials insist it’s safe to drink.

From the 2019 Annual Water Quality Report

Biggs says she has to buy bottled water to drink, and to do everyday household chores, like making a cup of coffee. The extra water on top of her tap leads to high bills. And they’re unpredictable. She says that most of her neighbors are elderly, and she’s worried that these prices during a pandemic are worrisome.

The town of Jamesville says they take their resident complaints seriously, but Biggs’ long battle since 2016 doesn’t have her convinced.

“I don’t have faith in the water system right now because the water system hasn’t cleared up over time.” Kimberly Biggs

The town of Jamesville has been approved for a loan assistance funding grant for a new treatment facility, but that project has been post poned until 2022 due to the pandemic.