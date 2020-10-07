Online Original: ECU’s Spring Plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University administrators announced their back to school plan for the Spring Semester.

ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said the school has learned quite a few lessons from dealing with COVID-19 during the fall semester. He’s positive about the spring semester and says both he, and the students, will move forward with a new health and safety plan.

From the “Return of Pirate Nation, Navigating Spring 2021” page

Students will have the option to live on campus, but in single dorms. The school will offer a mix of in person and online classes. the semester will go back to its regular 15-week schedule. Even with these precautions, Mitchelson says that students are the ones that will be the ultimate factor in keeping the campus open.

Their sense of responsibility plays a key role in what we will experience in the Spring. Our messaging to them is through, um, educational aspects of ECU Police Department who have done a fantastic job of interacting with the students” ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson

Facial coverings and social distancing will still be implemented. School officials are also developing a vaccination plan in anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine.