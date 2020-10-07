Online Original: ECU’s Spring Plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University administrators announced their back to school plan for the Spring Semester.
ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said the school has learned quite a few lessons from dealing with COVID-19 during the fall semester. He’s positive about the spring semester and says both he, and the students, will move forward with a new health and safety plan.
Students will have the option to live on campus, but in single dorms. The school will offer a mix of in person and online classes. the semester will go back to its regular 15-week schedule. Even with these precautions, Mitchelson says that students are the ones that will be the ultimate factor in keeping the campus open.
Their sense of responsibility plays a key role in what we will experience in the Spring. Our messaging to them is through, um, educational aspects of ECU Police Department who have done a fantastic job of interacting with the students”ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson
Facial coverings and social distancing will still be implemented. School officials are also developing a vaccination plan in anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine.