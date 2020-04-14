Online Original: High school sophomore receives scholarship walking for Wi-Fi

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) North Lenoir High School student Cameron Knepper got a call from his dream school this past weekend, Full Sail University.

The sixteen-year-old sophomore had been walking 6 miles round trip to and from his high school to access their Wi-Fi, and keep up his grades.

Recently a teacher at his school discovered Cameron’s efforts, giving him a bicycle.

This shortened his commute from an hour and a half, to just twenty-five minutes.

Although this trek may seem crazy to some, Cameron says he actually quite enjoys the journey, calling it peaceful.

It gives him time to think, and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Cameron’s dedication to his schoolwork caught the attention of Garry Jones, President of Full Sail University.

Jones was so impressed with Cameron that he called and offered him a full ride to college, right there on the spot.

Cameron who has always wanted to design video games now gets the opportunity to do so for free after graduation.

Congratulations to Cameron on such an outstanding accomplishment, we cannot wait to see what you do next.