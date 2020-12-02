Online Original: How to deal with loss during the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Celebrate the holidays…or don’t. There are lots of different advice and suggestions on getting through this season. The only “right” answer, is the one that makes you the most comfortable.

“Know your limitations…this year has been so different for everyone.” Katherine Thompson

Katherine thompson is a counselor… Her specialty? Grief. Thompson says a lot of people are dealing with loss this year.

“This year is pretty much different for everyone, whether we lost a loved one or not. We lost a job, our sense of normalcy. Being able to go to the grocery store without a mask on, right? There’s so much different this year.” Katherine Thompson

She says grief affects everyone differently.

“Well one thing about grief, regardless of what we lost, there’s no sense of hierarchy in it.” Katherine Thompson

Some people may feel guilty for grief over a lost job or life experience. Thompson says grief isn’t always tied to death.

“It’s all something that we’re grieving. So allowing yourself to feel that lost and feel those feelings of grief and sadness, and all those feelings, is a healthy thing and not something people should feel guilty for.” Katherine Thompson

The counselor says people may feel pressure to celebrate the holidays this year, but advises them to make sure they’re up to it.

“So if going to do an outdoor christmas event with more than ten people, is going to make your anxiety increase, then know that’s a limitation for yourself and don’t go or limit the time you’re going to spend there.” Katherine Thompson

If you’re trying to help out someone else though grief… Saying things like “stay positive” won’t help. Instead, thompson says specific, detailed actions can work better.

“A simple, im going to the grocery store, what can i pick up for you?” Katherine Thompson

The main thing thompson wants people to know this holiday season

“Remember you have control over what you do and how you respond to things.” Katherine Thompson

Here’s a list of resources to help get through this holiday season.

Holiday ideas during COVID:https://whatsyourgrief.com/alone-together-14-ideas-for-a-virtual-holiday/



How to support a griever from a distance:https://whatsyourgrief.com/how-to-support-someone-grieving-when-you-cant-be-with-them/

Self-compassion while grieving during the holidays:https://whatsyourgrief.com/treating-yourself-with-kindness-while-grieving-at-the-holidays/



General mental health tips during COVID:https://whatsyourgrief.com/mental-health-and-coronavirus/

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter – https://twitter.com/VicAntHol

Stay up to date with Victoria Holmes at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV