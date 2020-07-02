Online Original: “Know-Before-You-Go-NC” ocean safety tips for beach-goers

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Danny Shell is a retired Police Commander and former member of the Emerald Isle Beach Rescue Squad.

After a near-death experience during an ocean rescue, Shell dedicated his life to educating people about ocean safety and rip currents.

He started a group called “Know-Before-You-Go-NC”

Shell has created t-shirts, bracelets, pamphlets, and banners to spread the message.

The community of Emerald Isle has been very supportive. Businesses have hung his banners explaining the meaning of flag colors on the beach, and they have their employees wearing his shirts during their shifts to bring awareness.

Shell also created the SAFER acronym to easily give tips to beach-goers.

Check out the Facebook page for more information “Know Before You Go-NC. A beach safety initiative.

