Online Original: Local 15-year-old Starts Fertilizer Business

GREENE COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) Carter Crumpler, works on his family’s farm.

He came up with the idea to use the rabbit manure as an all-natural fertilizer and turn it into a profitable business.

Within two months of starting the business, Carter says the business has taken off.

He waits until the manure is dried up, he says that’s how the odor disappears and it becomes lightweight.

Which makes it perfect for use.

Carter says the product contains nitrogen which makes it a great natural product to use for gardens, flower beds, and landscaping needs.

He calls it magical, saying it wont burn up your plants. He also says it’s better than Magical Grow.

Want to try it for yourself to see?

You can go to the company’s Facebook page “Crumpler Fertilizer Co.”

However, Carter says the best way to reach him for business or information is to call him: (252)-414-5201.