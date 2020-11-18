Online Original: New Bern takes annual Alzheimer’s fundraiser online

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alzheimer Association’s Annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s is now a virtual event.

The change was made after the pandemic forced the organization to keep people safe. Now, about a month into their fundraising efforts, organization leaders have been pleased with the success they have had, so far.

Last year, donors in New Bern raised $52,000 for support and research efforts. This year, they’re at $49,000, with the event only halfway finished.

That’s because the Walk-A-Thon is an online event that’s extended until the end of the year. Donors track their own walks and raise money through online platforms. Lisa Roberts, head of fundraising efforts in the east, said the efforts have been exciting for her and her team.

And we found the generosity and the care of our constituents to be just so moving and so overwhelming, it keeps us motivated Lisa Roberts, Alzheimer’s Association

There are about 180,000 in North Carolina diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Between 2000 and 2018, deaths from Alzheimer’s has increased 146%. Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women.

Alzheimer’s disease is also the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Efforts raised by donors in New Bern are going to address these statistics and, hopefully, find a cure for the disease.

The organization’s next virtual event is scheduled for Dec. 1. For more information on how you can register a team or donate, visit the Alzheimer’s Association event page.

For resources, click this link.