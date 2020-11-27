Online Originals: Recognizing the signs of domestic abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are a time when domestic violence cases rise, and the pandemic is expected to make it worse.

This kind of abuse can be difficult to detect, even during the lockdown. Nine On Your Side shares the warning signs in an abusive relationship.

A victim of domestic violence won’t always ask for help. Often that request will come from a family member or friend who’s making the move to get them some support.

Experts say domestic violence isn’t physical at first. Abusers often isolate their victims from family and friends. They’ll attack verbally first, using names and insults to lower someone’s self-esteem as much as possible

The goal is to recognize these signs early, especially before the abuse becomes physically violent. Melissa Radomicki from Onslow Women’s Shelter shared how you can reach out to help if you see these signs.

If you want to talk to someone before it gets physical like that, you’re kind of just going to be letting them know what you observed, letting them know they might be in a situation where it could get worse. You never want to come off as judgmental, and you never want to come off as if you’re forcing them to do anything. Melissa Radomicki, Associate Director from Onslow Women’s Shelter

Radomicki also said the most important thing you can do if you’re concerned is listen to the victim and to believe their story.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, there are resources available. Check out this resource guide.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. The Hotline also has a website with a chat feature if you cannot call.

Click here to visit the website and learn more about Domestic Violence Support.

