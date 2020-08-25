Online Original: State, local leaders meet to discuss flood plans

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Mayor, Don Hardy met with other state and local leaders Tuesday morning to discuss future flood plans for the area.

One week after Isaias hit North Carolina, storms dumped four to five inches of rain into the city, causing flash flooding in multiple areas.

Mayor Hardy says the group that met Tuesday had been meeting since before the start of the pandemic, which set them back.

Now they are just trying to get back on track.

Leaders are looking at a plan similar to a case study done in Iowa, which proved to mitigate floodwaters in high-risk areas.

The plan looks at lowering the runoff water from Stony Creek – – – a high impact flood area.

They are working with experts from the Division of Mitigation Services, and the Environmental Defense Fund in order to reduce flood flow, hold water back in certain areas to slow water going downstream, land restoration, and retention.

The group estimates the project will cost between $5 and 10 million.

They say the return on that investment will be a huge money saver because it will save money in the long run when it comes to after-storm damage.

Mayor Hardy and other leaders say they are continuing to research and put things together to bring this plan to fruition as soon as possible.