Online Original: Summer program provides opportunities for under-served children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) School closures due to COVID-19 caused children to fall behind, especially those whose families are not equipped with the tools for remote learning.

One local program is helping these children in under-served areas reach their potential.

The Horizons Program at the Oakwood School has made it their mission to provide chances to succeed for these students.

The program provides academic, social, and emotional learning at the students pace.

Since COVID, the group has had to go virtual. Giving the students face-to-face with teachers online.

Executive Director Kris Arnold says that children from impoverished areas do not normally thrive in large classroom settings.

So their program offers 2 teachers for every 15 students, to allow the student one-on-one time with their instructors.

Horizons not only wants to fill these students minds, but they also fill their stomachs. Providing meals and produce to the families of their students.

Arnold says they want to give these student opportunities to succeed and be prepared for the next school year.

Before COVID the program had swimming, music, dance, social, and gardening courses for the students.

These are some of the favorites of the children.

Luckily they were able to keep some of them virtually.

Teachers have created online videos of themselves teaching music, dance, and academics for the kids.

Arnold says the reaction has been great.

Parents have been sending in videos and pictures of their students participating, and having fun doing so.

Horizons works on hands-on activities to keep the students engaged while they learn.

They get opportunities to interact with peers and teachers throughout the week to really grasp concepts.

For more on how to donate, volunteer, or enroll your child in this program you can check out their website: https://www.horizonsattos.org/photos/