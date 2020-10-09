Online Originals: Volunteers serve more than meals at JOY Soup Kitchen

(WNCT) When uncertain times cast a shadow over the American dream, it’s organizations like JOY Soup Kitchen that shine the brightest. Volunteers are called to serve their fellow neighbors, but for them, it’s more than just handing out to-go bags, it’s a call to action.

“But when somebody holds you and feel them shaking, and you know that’s just all love that they’re giving you, you catch that once and you just want that every day.” Thomas Quigley, JOY Soup Kitchen Director

JOY Soup Kitchen faced some hard times. The Director passed away earlier this year due to a stroke, and then the pandemic almost closed down their kitchen. Thomas Quigley, board member and the Kitchen Committee Director, had an idea. In a desperate attempt for donations, Quigley posted in a Greenville Restaurant Facebook Page, asking if any restaurants closing would donate their food.

“We were really hurting when the pandemic hit, financially we were low. I made a post one day on the Restaurant page and it’s developed a relationship that has snowballed throughout Greenville right now”

Now, local restaurants regularly donate to the organization. Quigley also runs “No Thanks Needed”, a nonprofit serving members of the Progeria Research Foundation and the Boston Children’s Esophageal Atresia Program. Through the popularity and support from the No Thanks Needed Facebook page, he was able to boost JOY Soup Kitchen’s donations.

Screen grab from Greenville – Pitt County Restaurant Delivery and Takeout Facebook Page

Thanks to partnerships with local businesses, community organizations, and the people of Greenville, JOY Soup Kitchen is able to keep serving up meals, and hope, to the people in Greenville who have fallen on hard times.

