Online Originals: 100 year old drive-by birthday celebration

FOUNTAIN, N.C.(WNCT) On Tuesday, the Town of Fountain celebrated a milestone for a local man.

Norman Gardner turned 100 years old.

Gardner has lived in Fountain his whole life.

A World War II Veteran, he also did everything he could for his community.

Gardener was Mayor Pro-Tem, Captain of the town’s First Rescue Squad, and worked at his church.

He is a family man beloved by the town.

More than 40 cars lined up to drive by Gardner’s home honking, waving, and wishing him a very happy birthday.

You could see the pure joy on his face as he saluted and waved to everyone who passed by.