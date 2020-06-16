Online Originals: 100 year old drive-by birthday celebration

FOUNTAIN, N.C.(WNCT) On Tuesday, the Town of Fountain celebrated a milestone for a local man.
Norman Gardner turned 100 years old.
Gardner has lived in Fountain his whole life.
A World War II Veteran, he also did everything he could for his community.
Gardener was Mayor Pro-Tem, Captain of the town’s First Rescue Squad, and worked at his church.
He is a family man beloved by the town.
More than 40 cars lined up to drive by Gardner’s home honking, waving, and wishing him a very happy birthday.
You could see the pure joy on his face as he saluted and waved to everyone who passed by.