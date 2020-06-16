Breaking News
Attention: WNCT/Channel 9 will be moving to a different frequency. Click here for more.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: 100 year old drive-by birthday celebration

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOUNTAIN, N.C.(WNCT) On Tuesday, the Town of Fountain celebrated a milestone for a local man.

Norman Gardner turned 100 years old.

Gardner has lived in Fountain his whole life.

A World War II Veteran, he also did everything he could for his community.

Gardener was Mayor Pro-Tem, Captain of the town’s First Rescue Squad, and worked at his church.

He is a family man beloved by the town.

More than 40 cars lined up to drive by Gardner’s home honking, waving, and wishing him a very happy birthday.

You could see the pure joy on his face as he saluted and waved to everyone who passed by.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV