Online Originals: 14 Vidant nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every year since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for the impacts they’ve made and their continued commitment to excellence.

Thousands are nominated each year, but only 100 are selected for their contributions to the health care field.

This year, 14 nurses from Vidant Medical Center have been named among the Great 100 for the year 2021. These men and women give their time and dedication to helping others, many at some of the lowest points of their life, so now it’s time to honor them.

“Either ourselves or our family members have relied on nurses to meet our physical, psychological, and/or emotional needs. It is obvious when we have encountered a ‘great’ nurse,” President of the Great 100, Inc., Jeffrey T. Friday said. “It takes a special kind of compassionate personality, integrity, competence, and commitment to care for people during the most valuable and scary times of their lives.”

Each year the Great 100, Inc. asks friends, coworkers, family, and patients to nominate an outstanding nurse practicing in North Carolina. Prior to scoring, all identifiable information is removed, such as workplace, employees name, etc. These blind nominations are then reviewed by volunteer scorers. Nominations are based on how the nominee:

Promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community

Demonstrates integrity, honesty, and accountability

Displays commitment to patients, families, and colleagues

Demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop

Radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting

Nurses honored come from all sectors of health care. From hospitals to public health, from nursing schools to home health, school nursing, academics, and so much more.

Recognized Vidant Nurses:

Anthony Ayscue, BSN, RN, CRN, is the assistant nurse manager for ARU, VAT, and Radiology Nursing at VMC. Anthony has been with Vidant for more than 18 years and has been in his current role for more than five years. Anthony is a certified radiology nurse and earned an associate’s degree from Edgecombe Community College and a bachelor’s degree from Barton College. He is a member of the Association for Radiologic & Imaging Nursing.

Youssef Belahchich, RN, is a staff nurse III working in the Neurosciences Unit at VMC. Youssef has worked at Vidant for seven years and previously served as an orthopedic RN. He graduated from Pitt Community College with an associate’s degree in nursing and worked in a skilled nursing facility before joining VMC.

Amy Campbell, Ph.D., RN, CPHQ, LSBB, is a quality nurse specialist III on the Performance Improvement Quality Analytics team at VMC. Amy started her career as a staff nurse on the pediatric floor at the former Pitt County Memorial Hospital in 2000. Amy has been in her current role for 12 years. Amy earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Pitt Community College, a bachelor’s degree in science nursing from East Carolina University, as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. in nursing from ECU. She is certified in Lean Six Sigma Black Belt from North Carolina State University and is a certified professional in Health Care Quality. Amy was an East Carolina Hall of Fame doctoral scholar and the 2018 Association for Leadership Science in Nursing Doctoral Grant recipient. Amy is a member of the National Association of Healthcare Quality, Association of Leadership Science, and Sigma Theta Thau.

Michelle Carawon, MSN, RN, CCRN-K, is an infection control preventionist III at VMC. Michelle has been with Vidant for 16 years and has been in her current role for the past year. Michelle is certified in critical care nursing and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in nursing from Walden University. Michelle is a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Sigma Theta Tau-International Honor Society of Nursing, the Association for Professionals in Infection Control, and the East Carolina University Alumni Association.

Miriam Coggins, BSN, RNC, is a staff nurse at VMC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Miriam has worked in the NICU at VMC for 36 years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in science nursing from East Carolina University. Miriam has held multiple roles at VMC including permanent charge nurse, assistant nurse manager, and interim manager. As interim manager she assisted with the opening of VMC’s current 50 bed NICU. Miriam has a certification in neonatal intensive care and serves as co-chair of the Central Line Team.

Roland Ennis, RN, is an assistant nurse manager of the Orthopedic Unit at VMC. Roland has been with Vidant for 21 years and has served in his current role as assistant nurse manager for 10 years. He earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Edgecombe Community College.

Stephanie Head, MSN, RN, PMGT-BC, NE-BC, is the nurse manager of the Vidant Pain Management Center, a hospital outpatient department of VMC. A Vidant nurse for 30 years, Stephanie has been the manager at the Vidant Pain Center for the past nine years. Prior to her current role, Stephanie served as a nursing assistant for two years. Stephanie earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing leadership from East Carolina University. She holds a specialty certification in pain management nursing and is a nurse executive-BC. Stephanie is an active member of the American Society of Pain Management Nurses and the North Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Amanda Helms, BSN, RN, is a staff nurse III in the Trauma Surgery Intermediate Unit at VMC. She has been at Vidant for 15 years and has served in her current role for nine years. Amanda earned an associate’s degree in nursing at Beaufort County Community College and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. Amanda obtained trauma nursing core course certification and is a member of the American Nurses Association, North Carolina Nurses Association, Society of Trauma Nurses, and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Kristie Hertel MSN, RN, CCRN, ACNP-BC, FCCM, is an advanced practice provider with the Trauma and Surgical Critical Care Department at VMC. Kristie started at VMC in 2006. Kristie earned a bachelor’s degree from Nazareth College, a master’s degree from Rush University, and is currently enrolled at UNC Wilmington working toward a doctorate in nursing practice. She has received specialty certification as a certified critical care nurse and acute care nurse practitioner along with induction as a fellow in the Academy of Critical Care Medicine. Kristie is a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, Society of Critical Care Medicine, and Sigma Theta Tau International.

Patty Jordan, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CCCC, is a senior nurse administrator in Patient Care Services at VMC. Patty has been with Vidant for five years. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing and a master’s of science degree in nursing and health care administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Patty has obtained specialty certifications as a nurse executive, and as a cardiovascular care coordinator. Patty is a member of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the East Carolina Chapter of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the American Organization of Nurse Leaders, Sigma Theta Tau, and the North Carolina Nurses Association.

April Meeks, BSN, RN, PCCN, is the assistant nurse manager on the Palliative Care Unit at VMC. April has been with Vidant for 15 years and in her current role for more than a year. She earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Edgecombe Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. April is specialty certified as a progressive care certified nurse. April is a Daisy Award Honoree and a Vidant Brody Award Finalist. April is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, North Carolina Organization of Nurse Leaders, North Carolina Association of Healthcare Quality, and Sigma Theta Tau.

Shannon Mazza Roberson, BSN, RN, CPEN, SANE-P, is a staff nurse IV in the Special Care Nursery at Maynard Children’s Hospital. Shannon has been with VMC for the past eight years and she earned a bachelor’s degree from Barton College. She began her career with Vidant in the Children’s Emergency Department as a staff nurse. Shannon has been a part of the leadership team within Emergency Services as both assistant nurse manager of the Children’s ED and nurse manager of the Adult ED. Shannon has more than 23 years of nursing experience and has cared for pediatric patients throughout her career. She is a certified pediatric emergency nurse as well as a sexual assault nurse examiner for pediatrics. She is a 2020 finalist for the Vidant Brody Award as well as a Daisy and Team Daisy Award recipient. Shannon holds multiple certifications in the field of Emergency Services. Shannon is a member of the International Association of Forensic Nurses, the Emergency Nurses Association, and a member of Sigma Theta Tau.

Sherry Stone, DNP, RN, NPD-BC, is an education specialist in nursing at VMC. Sherry has been at Vidant for six years. She earned an associate degree from Patrick Henry Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University, a master’s degree from Western Governor’s University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from American Sentinel University. Sherry has obtained certification in nursing professional development. She is a member of the American Nurses Association, the North Carolina Nurses Association, the National League for Nursing, and The Association for Nursing Professional Development for which she serves as the chair for the Recognition Committee.

Ashley Venters, MSN, RNC-LRN, is a staff nurse III in Special Care Nursery at VMC. Ashley has been in her role for more than 14 years and earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing education at East Carolina University. Ashley is currently working toward post-master’s work in the field of family nurse practitioner. Ashley obtained her specialty certification in low-risk neonatal nursing and is a member of Beta Nu and Sigma Theta Tau.

See all recipients: Award Recipients | The Great 100 Nurses