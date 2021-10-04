Online Originals: 14 Vidant nurses recognized among Great 100 Nurses of N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Every year since 1989, The North Carolina Great 100, Inc. has recognized and honored nurses around the state for the impacts they’ve made and their continued commitment to excellence.
Thousands are nominated each year, but only 100 are selected for their contributions to the health care field.
This year, 14 nurses from Vidant Medical Center have been named among the Great 100 for the year 2021. These men and women give their time and dedication to helping others, many at some of the lowest points of their life, so now it’s time to honor them.
“Either ourselves or our family members have relied on nurses to meet our physical, psychological, and/or emotional needs. It is obvious when we have encountered a ‘great’ nurse,” President of the Great 100, Inc., Jeffrey T. Friday said. “It takes a special kind of compassionate personality, integrity, competence, and commitment to care for people during the most valuable and scary times of their lives.”
Each year the Great 100, Inc. asks friends, coworkers, family, and patients to nominate an outstanding nurse practicing in North Carolina. Prior to scoring, all identifiable information is removed, such as workplace, employees name, etc. These blind nominations are then reviewed by volunteer scorers. Nominations are based on how the nominee:
- Promotes and advances the profession of nursing in their practice setting and/or community
- Demonstrates integrity, honesty, and accountability
- Displays commitment to patients, families, and colleagues
- Demonstrates caring and assists others to grow and develop
- Radiates energy and enthusiasm, and contributes to overall outcomes in their practice setting
Nurses honored come from all sectors of health care. From hospitals to public health, from nursing schools to home health, school nursing, academics, and so much more.
Recognized Vidant Nurses:
