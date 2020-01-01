Online Originals: 17th Annual Penguin Plunge participants dive into 2020

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT)- For the 17th year, the Penguin Plunge has returned to Atlantic Beach for a crisp start to the new year.

January 1, 2004, was the day it all began. 25 friends gathered at Atlantic Beach to honor their dear friend, James M. Davis, who passed away the previous summer.

Now, in 2020, the nonprofit organization, Penguin Plunge, has grown and become a tradition on the sandy shores of Atlantic Beach.

Their goal is to raise money for local charities. The minimum donation for participants 12 and older is $10, while those under 12 are $5.

Tee-shirts and sweatshirts were also available to increase the total funds.

For the year 2020, the Salvation Army of Carteret County was selected in honor of former Penguin Plunge Mistress of Ceremony, Marlene Anderson.

Anderson, well-known throughout the community, passed away shortly after last year’s event.

In her honor, the Penguin Plunge dedicates their event to her favorite charity, the Salvation Army.

Many of the brave plungers that dove into the breathtaking waters, were excited to ring in the first of the year for such a great cause.

“It’s a great organization… And we are always donating money to a local charity. It being the first it always makes me feel like you are refreshing and replenishing the new year.” said John Horton, 6-year Penguin Plunger.

More than 700 people were in attendance for the plunge and raised nearly $9,500.

Stay tuned for a full Online Original video.