Online Originals: 19th Annual Canine Crawl held by HSEC

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is holding its 19th Annual Canine Crawl at the Town Common in Uptown Greenville.

The event is meant to bring the community together by celebrating pets and raising money for the Humane Society, which is always needed.

The Crawl features live music, vendors, and games. Although the event is free, to participate in the walk you must preregister.

All of the funds that support the staffing and facility for HSEC are made possible by private donation from either individuals or businesses.

HSEC doesn’t receive local, state, or federal funding, so events like The Canine Crawl are essential in keeping them afloat.

As of November 4th this year, 312 animals have been adopted, 191 transferred into HSEC’s care from other shelters, and 149 animals were surrendered to the Shelter for adoption.