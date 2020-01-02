Online Originals: 2020 military pay raise, how will it affect families?

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 2020 military pay raise is described by the Department of Defense as “the largest in a decade.”

The increase will be 3.1%, the largest raise since a 2010 increase of 3.4%.

The increase went into effect on January 1 and will be reflected on paychecks distributed on January 15.

The pay raise is for all branches of the United States Armed Forces:

Air Force

Army

Coast Guard

Marines

Navy

Reserve forces (where applicable)

Kylie Snyder, a military spouse, says this raise will hopefully help spouses better take care of themselves and their families.

“I was a stay at home mom for 5 years. It’s hard to find work that’s obtainable with the schedule. If you have children and your husband or wife is working all the time you can’t be working until midnight every night.” Kylie Snyder

