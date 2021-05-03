Online Originals: 2021 ECU graduate reflects on past year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This weekend students of the ECU class of 2021 will get to walk across the stage and accept their diploma for the first time in over a year. With COVID-19 restrictions easing across the country, students are excited for a chance to celebrate their accomplishments in-person with family and friends.

For ECU senior Joshua Daniels, he says it felt like he wasn’t even in school this past year.

“It was different, there were a lot of times where I wouldn’t be going to class when I normally would, and I wasn’t ever really on campus because I didn’t have any classes on campus this semester.” Joshua Daniels, ECU Class of 2021

Joshua, a Park and Recreation Administration major, says that made making a schedule to stick to really difficult.

And although graduation ceremonies will be in-person, they will still look a little different due to COVID restrictions. That’s one thing, Joshua says is exciting, but also a bit of a bummer with his friends graduating at different times then himself. He says, “it’s a little different and a bit of a bummer but at least we will be able to go out and celebrate a little.”

Joshuas after graduation plans include starting an internship in Wilson in the next couple of weeks. He says he hopes to get some real-world experience under his belt, and then might consider coming back to ECU for grad school. His advice to current ECU students?

”Use the resources available to you. That is something that I have been able to see over the years coming here, I didn’t use as many as I probably should have. The Writing Center is a very useful resource, we have many others on campus like a place where you can have your resume looked at. People really don’t think about it, but they really help you professionally develop yourself.” Joshua Daniels, ECU Class of 2021

He also says creating your own schedule to stick to really helps. Especially during a pandemic where you don’t always have teachers reminding you of assignments and tests, it’s up to you. Joshua says finding a schedule that works for you and keeps you on task each day can set you up for success.

Stay with 9OYS all week leading up to ECU’s Class of 2021 graduation for more stories from students and the preparation plans underway.