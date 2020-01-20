Online Originals: 23rd Annual Community Unity Breakfast in Greenville

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) –

The 23rd Annual Community Unity Breakfast was held at ECU’s Murphy Stadium on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The event was held at ECU’s Pete & Lynn Murphy Center.

The event focused on equality, faith, and friendship.

“In the world today it seems like we take steps forward, but then again it looks like sometimes we take steps backwards. We still need to be unified with everything that we do. There should be no differences between anyone, black white it does not matter.” – Cynthia Branch, attended program

Before the program began, a breakfast was held from 7:30 to 8am.

It featured keynote speaker Chris J. Suggs, a 19 year old college student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Suggs is from Kinston, North Carolina, and is Founder & CEO of Kinston Teens, Inc..

This nonprofit organization was started nearly six years ago, to grow youth empowerment within the community.

Chris Suggs speaking at the 23rd Annual Community Unity program.

He’s been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC’s 20/20, and even First Lady Michelle Obama’s Better Make Room Campaign.

Along with Suggs, Community Unity Chairman Toya Jacobs introduced and welcomed speakers.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly was also present.

A special performance from Koinonia Praise Team entertained the crowd with a song as well.

After Suggs finished his speech, the crowd exited and went about their mornings.