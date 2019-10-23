Online Originals: 36th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut Bombing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Today marks the 36th anniversary of the 1983 Beirut Bombing that killed almost 250 American service members.

Background

Some historians call it the start of the War on Terror. In 1982 Israeli forces responded to an assassination attempt on Israeli’s ambassador to the UK by invading the south of Lebanon.

After 2 and a half months of fighting, a multinational, peacekeeping force was deployed to Beirut. The force was made up of about 800 marines from the 32nd Marine Amphibious Unit.

2 weeks later, on September 10th, President Reagan ordered forces to withdraw from Beirut. However, due to massacres on civilians, political and religious disturbances, they were sent back. This time joining an even larger peacekeeping force made up of 2,200 French and Italian members.

By October, there were 1,800 service members stationed in Beirut. 300 of those members resided in a building near the airport.

The morning of the 23rd, an Iranian national suicide bomber detonated bombs within a truck equivalent to more than 10 tons of TNT, lifting and destroying the building where those 300 marines stayed.

In the same 10 minutes another attack hit a building housing French paratroopers.

241 Americans died.