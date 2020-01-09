Online Originals: 54 Lenoir County teachers receive grants for classroom projects

LENOIR COUNTY (WNCT) The Lenoir County Public Schools (LCPS) ‘Prize Patrol’ was on the move today delivering mini grants to teachers around the county.

Today and tomorrow, the prize patrol will deliver grants to 54 deserving teachers across 16 schools.

These teachers were chosen out of 200 applicants by a selection committee.

“It’s a great opportunity to reinforce the learning that’s happening in our classrooms and reinforcing the extra effort of our teachers,” said LCPS Superintendent, Brent Williams.

The prize patrol is comprised of members of the Lenoir County Education Foundation board of directors and staff from the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of commerce, which is the foundations parent organizations.

The money comes from annual fundraisers held by the Education Foundation, primarily a fall golf tournament and the adult spelling bee.

100% of the money raised goes directly to these grants.

This year the chamber is giving away the largest sum yet of almost $21,000.

When the teachers applied, they had to describe what they would do with the money.

Some had ideas for classroom equipment and others for special projects.

“So many exciting things from greenhouse projects to coding connected things to really exciting things that go over and above regular learning,” said Williams.

Now that the mini grants are being delivered, these teachers can get started on their special projects.

Jennifer Grubbs, a teacher at Pink Hill Elementary School, says she is using the grant to replace some catfish that were lost during a hurricane a few years ago.

“This is showing an aquaponics system and how the catfish feed the plants and then the plants clean the water for the fish,” said Grubbs. “So, it’s just showing them the symbiotic relationship that exists in nature.”

Grubbs says the grant really helps because teachers funding their own classrooms is hard.

“You get a little bit of money from the PTA but that’s pretty much it. Anything extra you want in your classroom you pretty much have to pay for yourself,” said Grubbs. “So things like these grants are very beneficial, very helpful.”

Laura Jackson is the visual arts teacher at South Lenoir High School is another recipient of the mini grants.

She will be using the money to work with her students to beautify a particular part of the campus.

“We’re going to take the concrete tables that are outside that are mildewed and ugly and we are going to mosaic the top of them and if we can, even on the bench seats, so we can make a beautiful addition and a place the kids can enjoy sitting at,” said Jackson.

The other several dozen teachers who received the mini grants all have ideas of their own on what to do with the money.

The remaining teachers will receive their grants from the prize patrol on Friday.