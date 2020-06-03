Online Originals: 9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern 5K goes virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Due to COVID-19, the 9th Annual Run For The Warriors, New Bern 5K, “1st Mile,” Furry 5K and the Mile Mutt Strut is going virtual.

Online registration is now open for the July 4th virtual run date.

Registration can be completed online at runforthewarriors.org.

For a guaranteed Run For The Warriors t-shirt online registration must be completed by end of day on June 14.

Runners are encouraged to run or walk on July 4th or any time after registering and to send photos to runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org or tag Hope For The Warriors, #Run4Warriors in social media posts.

Proceeds benefit Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit, founded aboard Camp Lejeune, dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for service members, their families and families of the fallen.

Run For The Warriors is a race series open to civilians and military members that honors the men and women injured in service to our country after 9/11, their families and families of the fallen. The series also provides wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to pursue the sport of running, walking or cycling to assist in physical and emotional rehabilitation.

Post-9/11 wounded service members and Gold Star families receiving Hope For The Warriors services all register for free. Discounts are available for active-duty service members, veterans and students. Email runinfo@hopeforthewarriors.org for discount codes by June 12.

COURTESY: HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS