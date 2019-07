Dontario Hardy has been the mayor of the city of Kinston since November 2017.

Before becoming mayor, he was a police officer in Kinston. If you’d like to know more about Mayor Hardy, watch the video below.

Get to know Mayor Hardy



Since taking office, Mayor Hardy has been a part of making the Queen Street revitalization project move forward and he has advocated for citizen towns across the U.S., among several other initiatives.

I spent A Day in the Life with Mayor Hardy to see what his days hold.

A Day in the Life – Mayor Hardy