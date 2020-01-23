1  of  2
Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Online Originals: A new law enforcement protocol in Onslow County aims to reduce Domestic Violence

Online Originals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement from within Onslow County has partnered with the Onslow Women’s Center to enforce The Lethality Assessment Program.

The Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) gives law enforcement a research-based checklist of factors to consider when responding to a domestic violence incident. 

If an officer determines a victim is at risk of injury or death after an 11-step questionnaire, the officer will immediately connect that victim to a local domestic violence service provider for support.

To see how the process will work, click the video above only on wnct.com’s Online Originals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV