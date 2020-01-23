Online Originals: A new law enforcement protocol in Onslow County aims to reduce Domestic Violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Law enforcement from within Onslow County has partnered with the Onslow Women’s Center to enforce The Lethality Assessment Program.

The Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) gives law enforcement a research-based checklist of factors to consider when responding to a domestic violence incident.

If an officer determines a victim is at risk of injury or death after an 11-step questionnaire, the officer will immediately connect that victim to a local domestic violence service provider for support.

