Online Originals: A new partnership at Northwoods Park Middle will connect marines and students

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A ceremony Thursday morning celebrated the adoption of Northwoods Park Middle by Combat Logistics Battalion 2 Unit.

The AAS program allows schools to form partnerships with military units through mentorship and support.

“There willing to help us with various activities and just be a presence and the mentoring group for our students.” Angela Garland, Principal 

This is the first partnership between C-L-B-2 and an Onslow County School.

