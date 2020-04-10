Online Originals: Professor shares what the process is of distributing the stimulus checks

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) -People will soon see federal stimulus payments appear in their bank accounts.

9OYS Cameron Brewer talked with an East Carolina University professor about what the money could mean for the economy and the unemployed.

“The key to me is how quickly it gets into the hands of the people who need it. The unemployed, the small businesses, the restaurants that closed their doors depend on that income.” Said Dr. Jim Kleckley, ECU College of Business professor.

It is a matter of waiting for each direct deposit to be made. The government is still working out kinks in its plan to help Americans through the pandemic.

“We’ve really never done this before; it’s like giving everybody a tax refund all at once. How much should that refund be or how much should that payment be?,” Kleckley said.

The money is going out to help people make up for extra expenses or lost wages.

“You can pay your bills, you can go to the grocery store, you can pay your house payment, and you can make your car payment,”said Kleckley.

The money is a relief for many people, but it will push the country’s debt level to an all-time high.

“The country before this started at their national debt being 23 trillion dollars and it’s going to push it up to 30 trillion dollars,”said Kleckley.