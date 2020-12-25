Online Originals: A recipe for Christmas cheer

GREENEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One restaurant, five hours and hungry first responders. This is the recipe for Christmas cheer at one family-owned business.

It’s a Christmas tradition here at Bateeni Mediterranean Grill, a free meal for police officers and firefighters. Asif Daher serves up a free meal to firefighters and police officers each Christmas.

He says it’s his way of saying thanks.

Well, it makes me feel good to serve these people because these people are always on the frontline for us, they always put their lives in danger to protect us. This is the least thing we can do for them. This is a little appreciation from us. Asif Daher, Owner

The tradition took root even before the restaurant opened its doors years ago.

I was doing this even before I opened a restaurant,” Daher said. “I was doing this when I used to own a gas station before, 10, 12 years ago.

“So, we used to do it in the gas station, and we’ve been in the restaurant business for the last 10, 12 years and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

First responders can’t take holidays off. But they know it’s part of the job, and for many, it’s just a small price to pay to do what they love.

I have to say when someone is in the back of the ambulance, and they’re having the toughest day of their life and they say thank you, its rewarding, it very rewarding. Ruffin Keys, Greenville Fire Rescue

