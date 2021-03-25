Online Originals: A red carpet welcome for hospital volunteers

NEW BERN (WNCT) — A group of volunteers received a superstar welcome at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern on Thursday.

It was a welcomed surprise after being away for almost a year. Hospital officials say the volunteer program was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. Kathy Carnes and her dog Daisy are part of the therapy dog team. She says it’s exciting to be back at work.

It really is family, it’s wonderful to be back. We didn’t realize how much therapy this was for us. Both for daisy and myself we really missed it this past year. Kathy Carnes

Volunteers who are fully vaccinated can get back to work. The medical center has about 400 volunteers, including four-legged friends. Jim O’Conner has volunteered for eight years. He says he’s grateful to be back

I’ve been through a few surgeries through this hospital, they’ve been great. My late wife was here for quite a while. Great friends. Great people. Jim O’Conner



You can check out this link if you’re interested in volunteering.

