Online Originals: A Wall of Survivor’s Stories; Domestic Violence Awareness

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

That means in one year, this affects more than 10 million women and men according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Business’s in town are already showing support, one getting the attention of Survivor Tracey Miller.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault. I say that with great humility and pride because a lot of people don’t make it out.” Tracey Miller, Survivor

A mural at Blend Nutrition Bar caught Millers attention. It has hues of purple – the color of domestic violence awareness.

It also includes a phone number to the Onslow Women’s Center – a place she stayed for over a year.

“Room #2 was my room that was my safe haven from it all.” Tracey Miller, Survivor

Miller faced physical and mental abuse but now walks free. She wants people to know the stories behind the mural and the phone number.

“I watched myself transform into a person I thought was ugly. That didn’t know love and receive love to someone that knows and says I looked at myself and said she made it.” Tracey Miller, Survivor

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

ONSLOW WOMEN’S CENTER: (910) 238-2941

CLICK : National Coalition Against Domestic Violence Statistics