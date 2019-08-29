Online Originals: AARP holds livable Kinston workshop

AARP’s community outreach program held a workshop today to discuss how to make Kinston a more age-friendly community.

The workshop focuses on several topics including but not limited to:

Transportation

Health care

Affordable housing

Social inclusion

Creating outdoor spaces (like parks)

Community participation

Suzanne LaFollette-Black is the Associate State Director of Community Outreach and Advocacy for AARP. She says the program was approached by Lenoir county residents who said they want to “age in place” and make the community more accessible to all ages, but especially seniors.

“So we’re looking from birth to death,” said LaFollette-Black. “How can we have the best sidewalks, the best roads, the best health care, affordable housing. So it’s really working in conjunction with everybody.”

According to LaFollette-Black, the workshop is an educational opportunity to make people aware of the shifts that come with aging and how to make each community the best possible place.

“Usually we want to stay where we are and we want to stay where we live, but how can we make that happen?” said LaFollette-Black.

The Community Outreach and Advocacy Program with AARP has worked with several communities and their leaders to improve infrastructure.

In Lenoir County, AARP is working with the county commissioner, Linda Rose Sutton.

The program is also working with Pitt county.

If anyone is interested in becoming an age-friendly community with the World Health Organization, they can go to www.aarp.com/livable.

Check back for the full video on this story.