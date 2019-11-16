Online Originals: Adopt a Family helps Ocracoke replace what’s lost

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Adopt a Family is a program that was created by Emilie Cary of Morehead City, N.C. to help Ocracoke Island residents replace what they’ve lost.

Through Ocracoke’s Lifesaving Church, families can apply for what they need on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 to 12 p.m., and Thursdays from 3 to 6p.m.

Clothes, kitchenware, specific foods, and other common household and human necessities can be requested, along with larger long-term needs like furniture, mattresses, and appliances.

Those who donate may do so in full confidentiality.

The church wants people and families to know they won’t be turned away, and that they don’t have to be associated with the church to request items.

Contact and donation information is below: