Online Originals: Adopt a high school senior 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This time can be especially difficult for high school seniors.

They are missing out on the graduation traditions they’ve been looking forward to for four years.

Community members in the East are reaching out, to make these students feel special.

Facebook pages have been created for almost every school county across in the East.

Giving friends and neighbors the opportunity to support these students as they make their transition to college.

Parents of seniors can join these groups to post pictures and speak on the accomplishments of their child.

Then others can “adopt” these students, sending them gifts, words of encouragement, letters, and any supplies they could need for college.

No gift is too small.

It is all about showing love to these students, and letting them know they haven’t been forgotten.

If you’d like to ‘adopt’ a 2020 high school student, you can go to Facebook and search “Adopt a Senior” with your appropriate county.

You can also adopt more than one student.