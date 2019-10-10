Online Originals: AHEC holds first Regional Renal Conference on Kidney Disease

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) At the Eastern Area Health Education Center in Greenville, The 2019 Eastern Regional Renal Conference – The Spectrum of Kidney Disease: Closing the Gap was held for the first time.

The 2019 Eastern Regional Renal Conference Event Brochure.

The conference discussed topics involving dialysis complications, nutrition, ethical, social, and palliative care with renal disease.

Evidence-based strategies also highlighted the complexities of kidney disease across a person’s lifetime, as well as ways to improve the care to a person suffering from renal disease.

The conference also discussed components of the renal diet, drug identification and dosage strategies with renal impairments, challenges patients encounter on dialysis, along with understanding a patients medical history and preparing for the end of life care.

MJ Barchman, MD and ECU Brody School of Medicine professor speaking to an audience at the conference about the spectrum of renal diseases.

While space was limited, many nurses and nurse practitioners, physicians and physician assistants, case managers, dietitians, pharmacists, social workers, and other people in the health care profession were present at the conference.

14 speakers presented the audience throughout the day, which started at 7:45 am and ended around 4:30.

Registration for MD’s was $125, and $90 for nurses, pharmacists, and others in the medical field.

“Chronic kidney disease doesn’t give you pain, so you have no symptoms until it’s about ready to kill you. So the more aware people are to look for it, and recognize their family history and risk factors, the quicker they’ll get attention.” – MJ Barchman, MD ECU Brody School of Medicine Professor, and speaker at the 2019 Regional Renal Conference

Although it was the conference’s first year, they’re hoping to continue it in the future.

Those who attended said they felt refreshed on the information given, and are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something so educational.