Online Originals: Alcohol sales in North Carolina amid COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina restaurant owners are asking state leaders to help them survive the impact of the Coronavirus.

Other states are relaxing their alcohol laws, allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine, and liquor by the drink with take-out orders. Local business owners are urging North Carolina leaders to do the same.

“Selling food alone, you can’t survive in this industry. We just are not geared to be a take-out only restaurant”- Tandi Wilson Owner of Christy’s Euro Pub and DapHouse

While restaurants struggle, ABC stores are thriving. A recent Nielsen study shows store alcohol sales nationally jumping fifty-five percent last month. April sales are expected to be even higher.

“Liquor sales are thirty plus percent of our business” -Bret Oliverio Owner of Sup Dogs

“The restaurant industry in North Carolina is dying, so any additional revenue would help. But more importantly, it would help restaurants keep people employed. If every restaurant had to keep a bartender on staff, it would be tens-of-thousands of jobs across the state of North Carolina” -Oliverio

To show support, people can go to https://www.saverestaurants.com/ and sign a petition to be sent to lawmakers.

“So far the support from the community has already been tremendous, which is great. Keep coming out, keep buying to-go food.” -Wilson