Online Originals: All American Flag Football League comes to Onslow County

An All American Flag Football league is headed to Onslow County. Bob Mills Mitsubishi is partnering with the Living Water Christian School to make it happen.

“I think there’s just always a drive and every senior in high school once they start playing football and put up those cleats,” Bobby Mills said. “They don’t get to play again. I think it’s a way to bring that back so people can kind of relive those days for them and kind of have an athletic activity that brings the community together”

Bobby Mills is General Manager of the dealership and says the league is searching for players.

“It’s flag where they obviously pull flags and things of that nature, and it’s just generic rules,” Mills said. “You’ve got first and 20, you’ve got 4 downs to go 20 yards. It’s an 80-yard field, and they’re going to be 20-minute running clock half’s.”

The goal is to have 8 teams for 7 on 7 games, including regular reason and a playoff match. The games will be played on Saturdays at Living Water Christian School on Gum Branch Road. Ronnie Kobbe is the school’s executive director.

“This is just a great environment for guys to come out and play. It’s a great for the kids to come out and watch their dads play and the spouses just to be out here,” Kobbe said.

“Again it’s just to provide an opportunity for the community. It gives them something to do on the weekend.”

Organizers call the league a way to bridge the divide between Jacksonville and Camp Lejeune.

“That divide has been there for a while and I think the Chamber of Commerce does a great job with the military affairs committee trying to bring the community together, but it’s really those younger Marines that come and move to Jacksonville that we really want to bring into the community,” Mills said.

Forms to register as a team or individual can be found at www.A2F2L.com