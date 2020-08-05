Online Originals: American Red Cross says blood donations needed now more than ever

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) The upward trend in coronavirus cases continues in the East. It has people staying away from many activities to avoid the virus.

Giving blood used to be a quick prick and go. Now, many people may be skipping donations completely to avoid exposure to the coronavirus. The American Red Cross says donations are safe and needed more than ever.

If you have donated blood before, this process might look a bit different. They’re taking safety measures to keep donators and volunteers safe.

On Wednesday, people saw how the blood donation process has evolved at the Hookerton Volunteer Fire Department.

Health experts require masks and temperature checks before donating blood. Hand sanitizer and wipes are also plentiful on site to ensure donors and workers are protected.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross is still in search of donations, including from people who’ve recovered from COVID-19. They will use the antibodies in treatments against the deadly virus.

“Red Cross is doing a push out there for those who are recovered… You have to be symptom-free for 14 days and want to wait until that period is over before you come check with the American Red Cross,” said Casey Stevens, Account Manager for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross reminds us that there currently is no known end date in the fight against the coronavirus. Hosting blood drives and donating platelets assists with patient care.

If you can’t donate but still want to help, the organization is looking for volunteers. For donor information visit redcrossblood.org or call Casey Stevens at 252-717-4945.

Remember, even if you are scared of needles, there are still plenty of ways you can help.

Learn more about the donation process across the East in our Online Original video above.