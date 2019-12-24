Online Originals: Animal adoption certificates being used to combat shelter returns after the holiday.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Animal Shelter is providing families with certificates to adopt an animal after the holiday instead of having one under the tree.

“You want to make sure your picking the right pet for the right home not every pet fits in with every family. We encourage instead of giving that gift under the tree to come in the shelter later.” Jennifer Monteforte, OCAS

According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter U.S. shelters every year, 1/3 of those animals are returned family pets.

OCAS staff says it is more important to make sure the pet is a good fit for the entire family, rather than surprising both.

“Certain animals need more exercise and care than others so make sure you can provide for the animal before bringing them home.” Jennifer Monteforte, OCAS

You can find a PDF download of the certificate on their website at https://www.onslowcountync.gov/202/Animal-Services.

